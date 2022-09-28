International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Update

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
International Container Terminal Services Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ICTEF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 14,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762. International Container Terminal Services has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Container Terminal Services (ICTEF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.