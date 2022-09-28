International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Update

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

International Container Terminal Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICTEF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 14,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762. International Container Terminal Services has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Get International Container Terminal Services alerts:

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.