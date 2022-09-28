International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.82

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.82 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 79.75 ($0.96). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 68,380 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.80. The firm has a market cap of £195.56 million and a PE ratio of 402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

About International Personal Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.52%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

