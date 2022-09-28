International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

International Zeolite Price Performance

Shares of IZCFF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. International Zeolite has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

