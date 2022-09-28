International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
International Zeolite Price Performance
Shares of IZCFF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. International Zeolite has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99.
About International Zeolite
