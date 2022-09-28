Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.68

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.68 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 73422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,105.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

