Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $40.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. Intertek Group has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $78.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.