Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Update

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invent Ventures Stock Up 10.0 %

IDEA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,922. Invent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc, formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc, is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology .

