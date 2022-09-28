Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Update

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invent Ventures Stock Up 10.0 %
IDEA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,922. Invent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Invent Ventures Company Profile
