Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 54,276 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1,451.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. 22,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $132.27 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

