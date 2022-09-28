Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $19.16 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.73. 24,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.