Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TT traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.49. 34,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

