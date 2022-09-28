Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.