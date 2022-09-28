Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 410 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 365,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

