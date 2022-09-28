Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,766 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 73,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

