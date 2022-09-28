Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 220,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 56,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in CME Group by 237.5% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

