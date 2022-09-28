Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.87. 15,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 26,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

