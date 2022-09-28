Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. 16,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,096. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $895,000.

