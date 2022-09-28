Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.