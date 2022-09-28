Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.03

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

