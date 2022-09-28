Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Bought by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 986.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,804 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises 2.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEJ. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 2,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,241. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

