Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 496,852 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,969,000 after buying an additional 5,828,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 89,270 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 496,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 156,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

