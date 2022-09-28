Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) is Diversified LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,112 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,931. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07.

