Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 4.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 924,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 75,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.