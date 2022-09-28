Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, an increase of 158.4% from the August 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISDX stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 24,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,942. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $501,000.

