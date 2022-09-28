Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,168 shares.The stock last traded at $75.39 and had previously closed at $75.92.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

