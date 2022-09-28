Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 3.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $34,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 34,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,046. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.