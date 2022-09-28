Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDLV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 168,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

