Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversified LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. 23,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

