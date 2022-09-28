Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Trading Up 41%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) rose 41% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $436.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Iochpe-Maxion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.04%.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

