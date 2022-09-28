ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ioneer Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,273. ioneer has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

