ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
ioneer Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IONR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,273. ioneer has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88.
About ioneer
