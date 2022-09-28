IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $182.03 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

