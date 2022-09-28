Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Isabella Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ISBA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -0.16. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.