iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after buying an additional 1,861,407 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,898,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,216,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

