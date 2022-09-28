iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 47,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

