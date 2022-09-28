iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.