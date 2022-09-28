iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 38,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,382. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $103.81.

