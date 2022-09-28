iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.76

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $5,565,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth $4,436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 1,610.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 80,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,059,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.