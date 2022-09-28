iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 63,332,619 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

