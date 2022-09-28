iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,141,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 17.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,332,619 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

