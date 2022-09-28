iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

