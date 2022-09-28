iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
SUSL traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
