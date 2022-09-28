iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the August 31st total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 102,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

