iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

