iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

