iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 234,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 92,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,938. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

