iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EEM opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

