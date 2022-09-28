iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 4.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. 1,472,193 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.