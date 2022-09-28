iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,115,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.86 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

