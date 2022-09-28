iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $403,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWV traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.73. 7,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.45 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

