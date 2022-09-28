iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.62 and a one year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

