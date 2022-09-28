iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.96 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

