iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Boosted by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. 912,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,828. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.