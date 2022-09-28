Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.86. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.
Isoray Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.