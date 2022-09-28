Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.86. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

